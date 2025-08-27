Community Police Academy begins five week session on September 3, 2025

Thanks to our local law enforcement and an engaged community, our city's crime rates are low, putting Lake Forest Park second on a list of "Safest Places" in Washington.

Find out how it's done at the Lake Forest Park Community Police Academy – starting September 3, 2025





The Lake Forest Park Police Department is offering a free, 5-week Community Police Academy (CPA) this September. Classes will be held every Wednesday evening from 6:00pm to 8:30pm, beginning September 3, 2025.





This engaging program is designed to educate community members about how the Lake Forest Park Police Department operates and to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the public.





While not intended as a path toward a law enforcement career, the academy provides insight into key areas of policing, including patrol operations, K-9, investigations, criminal law, and more.





Participants will experience a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on activities, led by officers, detectives, and police leadership. The program also encourages open dialogue and feedback, helping to build trust and transparency between the department and the community.





Space is limited!





To register or learn more, please contact Commander Diego Zanella at: dzanella@cityoflfp.gov



