New digital sound board for Third Place Commons

Kim Caudill and Geoff Lloyd with the new sound board

Photo courtesy Third Place Commons

Thanks to Thanks to King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and a generous grant from King County Parks & Recreation, Third Place Commons now has a brand-new digital sound board!

From live music every Friday & Saturday night (with an open dance floor!) to numerous community group events throughout the year, this new system will make every performance sound better than ever.





Huge thanks to our amazing staff, Geoff Lloyd and Kim Caudill, for their hard work installing the new system and making this upgrade possible.





Come experience the difference and enjoy high-quality sound at the Commons Stage!



Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center Lake Forest Park, next to Third Place Books.





The decades-old analog board has been retired, making way for a sleek, space-saving upgrade that will deliver exceptional sound for all performances on the Commons Stage.