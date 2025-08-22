Shoreline event Workers Over Billionaires on Monday at Town Center on N 175 and Aurora



WORKERS OVER BILLIONAIRES: Shoreline Event on Labor Day, Monday September 1, 2025, superseding the usual sign-waving on Sunday, August 31, 2025.

Everyday Activists and Indivisible Shoreline WA are co-hosting a community event at Shoreline's Park at Town Center (Aurora Ave N and N 175th St, close to City Hall).





From 1:30-3:00pm, there will be sign-waving and a march, as well as Action Tables with information on local social justice organizations and community resources (including crisis services and free/low-cost food).





A Back-To-School Drive will collect school supplies for area families.





New! Children's Activities





To accommodate parents with children, there will be a pavilion with sign-making supplies, and the opportunity for a family march down the center of the park, away from traffic. Children must be accompanied by a parent at all times.







To register, go to Mobilize.us . You will receive an email about parking, bathrooms and security.







