Youth camps for softball players at Shoreline College in September

After marriage, kids, and many years as youth coaches, we have recently become teammates again with the task of building the Shoreline softball program.



We understand that the program’s strengths are built in the community with engaging opportunities for youth and we are hosting a couple of camps for young athletes.







Our second date is specific to younger players with two sessions on September 20th

The first session is from 9:30-12:30 for ages 7-11 years old.

The second session is 1:00 – 3:30pm for ages 11-14 These camps will work on specific skills and fundamentals of fielding, throwing, hitting, base running with a focus on positive mindset.





Register here or use the QR code.









Participants will need to bring a glove, athletic shoes, bat, helmet, and a water bottle. All camps are located at Shoreview Park softball field located at 700 NW Innis Arden Way, Shoreline WA 98177











For more information, please email Coach Fischer at Cfischer@shoreline.edu or 425-343-227

Crystelle Fischer is the Women's softball coach at Shoreline College and Heidi Aarestad is the assistant coach. The prospect camp is specific to Grad years 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029. This camp will work on the fundamentals of softball and the mental game alongside our current college players and coaches and help identify any future dolphins!