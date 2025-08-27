Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Meet & Greet

Wednesday, August 27, 2025


Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Meet & Greet

Tuesday, Sept. 9 | 5:30–7:30 PM
Hosted by Robin Roat (16707 45th Ave. NE)
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park

You’re warmly invited to join your neighbors for a community gathering with the Lake Forest Park City Council candidates. This casual backyard event is a chance to connect, ask questions, and hear directly from those running for office about the issues that matter most to you.

Brief candidate introductions will begin at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be provided. Friends and neighbors are welcome—please help spread the word!

*Rotary is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates.


