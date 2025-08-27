Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Meet & Greet
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Tuesday, Sept. 9 | 5:30–7:30 PM
Hosted by Robin Roat (16707 45th Ave. NE)
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
You’re warmly invited to join your neighbors for a community gathering with the Lake Forest Park City Council candidates. This casual backyard event is a chance to connect, ask questions, and hear directly from those running for office about the issues that matter most to you.
Brief candidate introductions will begin at 6:00 PM. Light refreshments will be provided. Friends and neighbors are welcome—please help spread the word!
*Rotary is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates.
