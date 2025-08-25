Local student on 2025 Spring Term Dean’s List at Eastern Oregon University

Monday, August 25, 2025


LA GRANDE, Ore. (August 21, 2025) – Eastern Oregon University named 611 students to the dean’s list for the 2025 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework for the term.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, MAJOR

Seattle, WA

Maya Barrios, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, History

As an educational, cultural, and scholarly center, EOU connects the rural regions of Oregon to a wider world. Our beautiful setting and small size enhance the personal attention our students receive, while partnerships with colleges, universities, agencies, and communities add to the educational possibilities of our region and state.

Visit eou.edu for more information.


