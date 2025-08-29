Bring Your Own Book Club

Friday, August 29, 2025

Bring Your Own Book Club
Held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
  • Mondays, 2-3:30pm
  • September 8, October 6, November 3, and December 1
Cost: Free
For adults.

Have you always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit? Are you tired of assigned reading? 
Then this casual book discussion group is for you! 

Bring what you are currently reading and leave with recommendations. Instead of discussing a single book, talk about books you’ve loved, books you’ve hated and books you want to read!

New members always welcome.

Registration not required.

Posted by DKH at 2:59 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  