Bring Your Own Book Club

Held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

Mondays, 2-3:30pm

September 8, October 6, November 3, and December 1

Cost: Free

For adults.





Have you always wanted to join a book club but couldn’t commit? Are you tired of assigned reading?

Then this casual book discussion group is for you!





Bring what you are currently reading and leave with recommendations. Instead of discussing a single book, talk about books you’ve loved, books you’ve hated and books you want to read!





New members always welcome.





Registration not required.



