Hot for a few days

Photo by Phyllis Johnson By Diane Hettrick





It looks like it's going to be toasty for a few days. Weather services are predicting higher than normal temperatures through Tuesday.





Remember that if your home gets intolerable, our libraries are always available and air conditioned. Also movie theatres and enclosed malls.





King County published a list of really quite helpful information https://kcemergency.com/ - worth bookmarking.





Don't leave your dogs or children in the car, even for a few minutes. Don't let your dog burn his feet on hot pavement.





Remind your teenage boys that most streams and lakes are very cold, even on a hot day and they can be quickly incapacitated if they jump in.





Water your outdoor plants and trees, preferably at night, and leave a bowl of water for the birds and bunnies.





We'll get through this and we still have milder weather than the rest of the country.







