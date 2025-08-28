Flags at Half-staff: Tragedy in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Thursday, August 28, 2025

Flag Directive - August 27, 2025 (Tragedy in Minneapolis, Minnesota)

From Gov. Bob Ferguson

Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, August 31, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, September 1, 2025.

Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.


Posted by DKH at 1:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  