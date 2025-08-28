Flags at Half-staff: Tragedy in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Thursday, August 28, 2025
From Gov. Bob Ferguson
Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, August 31, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, September 1, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
Pursuant to the Presidential Proclamation, I hereby direct that Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the victims who tragically lost their lives on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, August 31, 2025, or first thing Monday morning, September 1, 2025.
Other government entities, individuals and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag directive.
0 comments:
Post a Comment