Registration Open NOW for Financial Pathways Teen Workshops at Shoreline Teen Center

Monday, August 25, 2025


Registration Open NOW for Financial Pathways Teen Workshop at the Shoreline Teen Center, Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

What is Financial Pathways?

The Shoreline Teen Center is partnering with @finbeg Financial Beginnings to bring financial literacy to teens in our community. 

Pathways offers financial strategies for graduating high school students.

This is a completely FREE 5 week program happening at Richmond Highlands Rec Center Wednesdays at 2pm September 10 to October 8, 2025. 

Attendance to all 5 weeks is not required and we still offer drop in to all middle and high school youth for this program.

Register with the QR code or at this link  


Posted by DKH at 11:03 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  