Registration Open NOW for Financial Pathways Teen Workshops at Shoreline Teen Center
Monday, August 25, 2025
Registration Open NOW for Financial Pathways Teen Workshop at the Shoreline Teen Center, Richmond Highlands Park, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
What is Financial Pathways?
The Shoreline Teen Center is partnering with @finbeg Financial Beginnings to bring financial literacy to teens in our community.
Pathways offers financial strategies for graduating high school students.
This is a completely FREE 5 week program happening at Richmond Highlands Rec Center Wednesdays at 2pm September 10 to October 8, 2025.
Attendance to all 5 weeks is not required and we still offer drop in to all middle and high school youth for this program.
Register with the QR code or at this link
