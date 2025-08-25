Registration Open NOW for Financial Pathways Teen Workshops at Shoreline Teen Center

What is Financial Pathways?





The Shoreline Teen Center is partnering with @finbeg Financial Beginnings to bring financial literacy to teens in our community.





Pathways offers financial strategies for graduating high school students.





This is a completely FREE 5 week program happening at Richmond Highlands Rec Center Wednesdays at 2pm September 10 to October 8, 2025.





Attendance to all 5 weeks is not required and we still offer drop in to all middle and high school youth for this program.







