Beyond the Dollar: Creative Tooth Fairy Alternatives
Friday, August 22, 2025
Delta Dental of Washington’s dental health education program, The Tooth Fairy Experience offers alternatives to money for parents looking to get creative with their child’s lost teeth
Whether you're trying to avoid the “how much did your Tooth Fairy leave?” conversations or simply want to create a more meaningful moment, there are plenty of imaginative, budget-friendly ways to keep the Tooth Fairy tradition alive and well.
Findings from the 2025 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® conducted earlier this year show the Tooth Fairy is on a budget and the value of a lost tooth has gone down in value – a national decline of 14% from $5.84 to $5.01 per tooth since the previous year.
But while money might be a little tighter this year, parents say that a visit from the Tooth Fairy sparks imagination, joy, and better tooth brushing habits for their kids.
Taking that into consideration, here are thoughtful alternatives to leave under your child’s pillow in advance of National Tooth Fairy Day (Aug. 22).
There’s no wrong way to celebrate this childhood rite of passage. Whether you leave money, a book, or a magical glow-in-the-dark surprise, what matters most is creating a memory your child will treasure.
The Tooth Fairy Experience was developed by Delta Dental of Washington in partnership with Arcora Foundation, School Nurse Organization of Washington, and Washington State Dental Association – and is endorsed by the Washington Homeschool Organization. All materials have been dentist-, teacher-, school nurse-, and child-reviewed.
- Small toy or trinket -A tiny toy can spark big excitement. Think miniature stuffed animals, small action figures or a “fairy-sized” treasure like a polished stone or charm. It’s a magical surprise that doesn’t require a trip to the bank.
- Storybook to encourage reading - Swap coins for a story. A new book, especially one about the Tooth Fairy or healthy smiles, encourages reading and turns the visit into an educational moment. Unsure what to choose?
- The Tooth Fairies have their own reading list full of fun, tooth-themed recommendations that you can access on Delta Dental of Washington’s Tooth Fairy Experience blog.
- Letter from the Tooth Fairy - Nothing feels more magical than a personalized note from the Tooth Fairy herself. Parents can handwrite a letter or request a free, mailed version on our website. These letters can praise good brushing habits or simply celebrate the special milestone.
- Glow-in-the-dark surprises - Glow-in-the-dark stars, stickers or tiny toys add a little sparkle and mystery to the Tooth Fairy’s visit. They're fun, inexpensive and sure to light up your child’s imagination.
- Travel puzzles or games - Small puzzles or card games are perfect for bedside surprises and offer fun that lasts longer than money. Bonus: They’re easy to find and fit under a pillow.
- Coloring books or sticker sheets - A coloring book or themed sticker sheets can provide hours of entertainment. Look for dental- or fairy-themed options to keep the magic going.
- Exploring cultural traditions - Not all children place their lost teeth under a pillow. In some cultures, teeth are tossed onto a roof or buried in the garden. Exploring these traditions together can be a great way to teach children about different cultures and expand the meaning of the moment.
- The Tooth Fairy Experience’s storybook, The Search for the World’s Greatest Smile: A Tooth Fairy Tale, follows the Tooth Fairy around the world as she learns of different traditions. You can access the digital storybook free at TheToothFairyExperience.com.
- Tooth keepsake box - Instead of taking the tooth, some tooth fairies leave a keepsake box so children can save their teeth as mementos. It’s a fun, tangible way to mark their growth and spark storytelling in the years ahead.
- If your child is particularly crafty, leave a coupon under their pillow for a day of crafting their tooth keepsake box. An empty dental floss box works great for this project.
- Tooth chart - A printed tooth chart allows children to track which teeth they’ve lost and on what dates. It makes the process interactive and builds excitement for each new milestone.
- Bonus idea: a new toothbrush - No matter what the Tooth Fairy leaves, a new toothbrush is always a great addition. It’s a simple way to encourage healthy habits and make the moment feel even more official.
