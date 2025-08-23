Business Spotlight: Ginger Boyle, Attorney, PLLC



Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com

Ginger Boyle, Attorney, PLLC: Helping People Turn Divorce into a Healing Process

When our intimate relationships change, fear, anger and sadness are common. We become unable to see, hear or think clearly. We need someone to be with us in our pain. We need an experienced attorney who is both tender-hearted and tough-minded. Since 1982, nearly 300 families have been guided from hopelessness to confidence by Shoreline Collaborative Divorce attorney, Ginger Boyle.

Q&A With Ginger Boyle, Attorney, PLLC





Q: How long have you been in business?

Since 1982.

Q: What inspired you to start your business?

I wanted to help women. When my first client was a man, I realized that everyone has a story and needs support. Now I appreciate working with people of all genders.

Q: What service does your business provide for our community?

As a Collaborative Divorce lawyer, I help people turn divorce into a healing process. I serve individuals by being with, informing, and encouraging them to create out-of-court agreements that work for everyone.





By addressing financial, emotional, and legal issues, people remain in charge of their decisions and lives. I’ve supported almost 300 families move through their divorce as amicably and cost-effectively as possible.

Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?

I love the fir trees, the salt water, and the like-minded people.

Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?

I’ve lived here for over 20 years. During COVID, I let go of my physical office and began working from home.

Q: What’s one thing you wish your customers knew about you but never ask?

That I love movement and use it in my legal work—breath and grounding help me stay present and of service. I’m a member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) and believe there is that of God in every being. I also practice the Dalai Lama’s religion: kindness.

Q: What inspires you each day?

Love, flowers, and hummingbirds.

Q: What has been your proudest moment in business so far?

A client once told me she was the victim of domestic violence, and I initially questioned whether a Collaborative Divorce was appropriate. But the coach on the case met with both spouses and reported that both felt like victims. That feedback allowed us to discuss the violence and their safety. We were able to complete their divorce collaboratively.

Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?

I practice non-violent communication for mutual satisfaction. I listen, empathize, and support my clients. Their needs to be heard and move forward are met and my needs to connect and contribute are fulfilled.

Q: What advice would you give to someone starting a business in Shoreline?

Be gentle with yourself. Ask for and receive support. Persist.

Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?

I show up for others and have fun doing it.

Q: If you could change one thing about Shoreline, what would it be?

Protect our trees.

Q: What future plans or goals do you have for your business?

I continue to be present and of service to myself and others. I enjoy my life. I am satisfied.

Q: What’s your next upcoming event?

I’m getting married!

Q: Do you do any other legal work besides Collaborative Divorce?

Yes. I do collaborative prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. I also provide “unbundled” services for people divorcing out-of-court, from answering a question to drafting a document. If someone has a legal question outside my area, I’m happy to refer them to someone in my trusted network of legal, financial, and mental health professionals.

Connect With Ginger Boyle

📬 P.O. Box 65057

📞 206.525.7067

🌐 gingerboyle.com

Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs, visit KateLHomes.com for more information.



