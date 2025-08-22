Free Community Block Party at Shoreline Covenant Church on September 6, 2025
Friday, August 22, 2025
Free Community Block Party on Saturday, September 6th, from 11am–2pm, at Shoreline Covenant Church, 1330 N 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98133
Come celebrate with us at our annual Community Block Party!
Bring the whole family for a day filled with crafts, a bouncy house, tasty treats, live music, and delicious food—all completely free.
It’s one of our favorite traditions, and we can’t wait to connect with our neighbors and enjoy a fun-filled afternoon together. There’s something for every age to enjoy!”
0 comments:
Post a Comment