Business Spotlight: ShoreLake Arts: Building Community Through the Arts for 36 Years
Monday, August 4, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Since 1988, ShoreLake Arts has been at the heart of creative expression and cultural connection in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. What began as a grassroots response to school arts funding cuts has grown into a vibrant organization that offers year-round programs, events, and opportunities for residents of all ages to experience, create, and fall in love with the arts.
Q&A With Laura James, Executive Director, ShoreLake Arts
Q: How long have you been supporting the Shoreline Community?
36 years
Q: What inspired you to start?
We felt, and continue to feel, a strong duty to fill the access to art gap left by funding cuts impacting our public schools.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
We provide a wide range of arts programming, including beloved community events like the Lantern Festival, Short Short Film Festival, Concerts in the Park, and Battle of the Bands. We also offer hands-on art activities at local festivals, a gallery, year-round art classes, and public art engagement. ShoreLake Arts is proud to maintain a packed calendar that connects our community through creativity all year long.
Q: Why are you based in Shoreline?
With our founding mission of providing access to art for Shoreline school district students, we made the decision long ago to align our headquarters with the school district's, which is located in Shoreline. We continue to have an office in the school district building and now have our art gallery in downtown Ridgecrest.
We noticed Ridgecrest growing as an arts neighborhood and knew it would be the perfect location to showcase local artists as well as provide a third place for art lovers to meet, create, and shop on a day-to-day basis. Hardly a day goes by that we don't have a budding artist visit our 'little free art studio' for supplies, or artists gather to talk local events and opportunities. On that note, we are also working with the city to propose the Ridgecrest area to be a Washington State recognized Creative District.
Q: How does ShoreLake Arts support or give back to the local community?
Our mission is to build and strengthen our community through the arts while keeping the arts accessible. We create art pathways that bring neighbors together, expose all ages to new art experiences, and support those creating art. Whether it’s helping young artists find their voice, supporting local musicians, or showcasing new filmmakers, we believe art is for everyone and it’s a vital part of a thriving community.
Stay Connected With ShoreLake Arts
Looking to get involved? ShoreLake Arts offers volunteer opportunities, artist calls, public art projects, and countless ways to participate in or support the arts locally.
521 NE 165th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155
206.417.4645
shorelakearts.org
Facebook | Instagram
For upcoming events, visit the ShoreLake Arts Calendar
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline.
