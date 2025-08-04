Business Spotlight: ShoreLake Arts: Building Community Through the Arts for 36 Years



Q: How does ShoreLake Arts support or give back to the local community?



Our mission is to build and strengthen our community through the arts while keeping the arts accessible. We create art pathways that bring neighbors together, expose all ages to new art experiences, and support those creating art. Whether it’s helping young artists find their voice, supporting local musicians, or showcasing new filmmakers, we believe art is for everyone and it’s a vital part of a thriving community.



Stay Connected With ShoreLake Arts



Looking to get involved? ShoreLake Arts offers volunteer opportunities, artist calls, public art projects, and countless ways to participate in or support the arts locally.

521 NE 165th Street, Shoreline, WA 98155

206.417.4645

shorelakearts.org

Facebook | Instagram



For upcoming events,



Since 1988, ShoreLake Arts has been at the heart of creative expression and cultural connection in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. What began as a grassroots response to school arts funding cuts has grown into a vibrant organization that offers year-round programs, events, and opportunities for residents of all ages to experience, create, and fall in love with the arts.36 yearsWe felt, and continue to feel, a strong duty to fill the access to art gap left by funding cuts impacting our public schools.We provide a wide range of arts programming, including beloved community events like the Lantern Festival, Short Short Film Festival, Concerts in the Park, and Battle of the Bands. We also offer hands-on art activities at local festivals, a gallery, year-round art classes, and public art engagement. ShoreLake Arts is proud to maintain a packed calendar that connects our community through creativity all year long.With our founding mission of providing access to art for Shoreline school district students, we made the decision long ago to align our headquarters with the school district's, which is located in Shoreline. We continue to have an office in the school district building and now have our art gallery in downtown Ridgecrest.