Far Out Fundraiser at the Shoreline Historical Museum



Far Out Fundraiser for the Shoreline Historical Museum













Join us for the 50th anniversary of the Shoreline Historical Museum as we look towards the next 50 years at our Far Out Fundraiser!Come dressed for the future in your favorite sci-fi outfit to enjoy signature Blue Milk and Spice Tears (cocktail/mocktail) while listening to the Shorewood High School Jazz Quintet. As the night continues, enjoy a dinner catered by North City Bistro.You’ll have opportunities to bid on items during our silent and live auction hosted by Lynniah Grayson and participate in heads or tails, raise the paddle, and our dessert dash.To celebrate 50 years of all the incredible things that the Museum community has accomplished we will hear from members involved in creating “The First People of Lake Forest Park” manuscript as well as local author T.A Stanley about her work editing the new Shoreline history book.Beam on up and set your phasers to fun!!