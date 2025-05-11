Far Out Fundraiser at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Sunday, May 11, 2025


Far Out Fundraiser for the Shoreline Historical Museum

Join us for the 50th anniversary of the Shoreline Historical Museum as we look towards the next 50 years at our Far Out Fundraiser!

Come dressed for the future in your favorite sci-fi outfit to enjoy signature Blue Milk and Spice Tears (cocktail/mocktail) while listening to the Shorewood High School Jazz Quintet. As the night continues, enjoy a dinner catered by North City Bistro.

You’ll have opportunities to bid on items during our silent and live auction hosted by Lynniah Grayson and participate in heads or tails, raise the paddle, and our dessert dash.

To celebrate 50 years of all the incredible things that the Museum community has accomplished we will hear from members involved in creating “The First People of Lake Forest Park” manuscript as well as local author T.A Stanley about her work editing the new Shoreline history book.

Beam on up and set your phasers to fun!!

The event will be held at the Shoreline Masonic Center, 753 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133 across the street from the museum.

5:00 - Doors open, silent auction starts
5:15 - Music, appetizers, drinks
6:00 - Buffet opens
6:40 - Program starts
7:40 – Live Auction
8:00 – Event ends

Buy tickets here or donate


Posted by DKH at 3:49 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  