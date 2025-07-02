Worker Bees are busy at Echo Lake Park Native Plant area

Three generations of the Leinweber family volunteered at the Echo Lake Native Plant Zone

Story and photos by Ann Michel





We had a great work party this week. New neighbors met old neighbors, kids filled wheelbarrows, grown-ups got a work out and we all ate banana bread.





The Native Plant Zone at Echo Lake Park is happily crowding out the invasive plants, filtering our lake water and creating habitat for critters.





Neighbors and BECU staff worked side by side to restore native plants at Echo Lake



A very special thanks from the native plants to Laurel Stromme, Mary Jo Fiery and Maia Lark, all from BECU , and three generations of Leinwebers!





The buttercups are not happy about meeting Janine and Arthur Sullivan, Brian and April Brennan, or Pat Deagan. Sorry about that, buttercups.