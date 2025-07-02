Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts announces Campaign for King County Assessor with backing from 60+ local leaders
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts
running for King County Assessor
Roberts, a four-term councilmember with over 16 years of experience overseeing one of Washington’s fastest-growing cities, is entering the race with a proven record of public service and a deep understanding of how to manage growth, affordability, and accountability.
“Our county deserves a leader who listens, leads with humility, and fights for everyone, not just the well-connected,” said Roberts.
“We need an Assessor focused on keeping people in their homes, especially by improving the processing of senior and low-income property tax exemptions. King County deserves an office that works for the people, not around them.”
Roberts emphasized his experience in local government as a key qualification for the role.
“As a longtime councilmember, I’ve helped lead Shoreline through tremendous change, providing steady oversight and management of city staff during some of our most challenging years,” he said. “People should expect more from their leaders, not less.”
Roberts enters the race with significant momentum and support from over 60 local and elected leaders, including:
- King County Councilmembers Girmay Zahilay and Rod Dembowski
- State Senator Javier Valdez and State Representatives Chris Stearns, Lauren Davis, and Amy Walen
- Port Commissioners Fred Felleman and Ryan Calkins
- Former King County Assessor Lloyd Hara
- Plus dozens more across King County
If elected, Mayor Roberts will be the first Native American to serve in an elected King County government position.
For more information, to volunteer, or to support the campaign, visit www.electroberts.com.
