King County Council sends Medic One/Emergency Medical Services levy to ballot for renewal

“King County leads the world with our Medic One program,” said Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who cosponsored the legislation at Council.

“I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to make sure we continue our leading role in emergency medical response.

"I thank our first responders for their dedication, professionalism, and service to our county, and am honored to support legislation that ensures we deliver the resources they need to continue saving lives.”

Providing life-saving services on average every two minutes, “cardiac arrest victims in King County are two to three times more likely to survive compared to other communities across the nation,” Dunn added.

The proposal, which now goes to voters on the November ballot, is expected to generate up to $1.4 billion over the next six years. It would also set the maximum levy rate at $0.250 per $1,000 assessed value (AV).King County’s Medic One/EMS system provides regional response, which is part of a tiered system of care.The November election will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To learn more about King County’s EMS system, visit kingcounty.gov/ems