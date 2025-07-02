King County Council sends Medic One/Emergency Medical Services levy to ballot for renewal
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
|Levy to continue funding for Medic One to be on the November ballot
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved placing a six-year levy proposal on the November ballot. This levy would secure continued funding for the county's Medic One/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program through 2031.
“King County’s EMS system is one of the best in the world and has saved countless lives,” said Councilmember Reagan Dunn, the prime sponsor of the legislation.
“This proposal ensures that our life-saving services remain funded and accessible while decreasing the tax burden on our residents. It’s a win for the community, the EMS, and our taxpayers.”
The Medic One/EMS system serving King County is primarily funded with a countywide, voter-approved EMS levy. The current levy expires at the end of 2025.
The proposal, which now goes to voters on the November ballot, is expected to generate up to $1.4 billion over the next six years. It would also set the maximum levy rate at $0.250 per $1,000 assessed value (AV).
King County’s Medic One/EMS system provides regional response, which is part of a tiered system of care.
The November election will be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To learn more about King County’s EMS system, visit kingcounty.gov/ems.
“King County leads the world with our Medic One program,” said Councilmember Rod Dembowski, who cosponsored the legislation at Council.
“I’m proud to cosponsor this legislation to make sure we continue our leading role in emergency medical response.
"I thank our first responders for their dedication, professionalism, and service to our county, and am honored to support legislation that ensures we deliver the resources they need to continue saving lives.”
Providing life-saving services on average every two minutes, “cardiac arrest victims in King County are two to three times more likely to survive compared to other communities across the nation,” Dunn added.
