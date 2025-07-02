Attorney General Brown wins court order blocking Trump administration’s dismantling of Health and Human Services
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
secured a preliminary injunction halting Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s attempt to dismantle the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), ensuring continued access to critical public health and social service programs.
On May 5, Washington co-led the coalition states in suing to stop the Trump administration’s sweeping and unlawful directive, which left HHS unable to carry out many of its most vital functions.
Today, Judge Melissa R. Dubose of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island blocked the administration's mass layoffs at several key HHS agencies while the case proceeds.
“This ruling affirms that Secretary Kennedy can’t abruptly and unlawfully cut off crucial, congressionally mandated health services,” said Brown.
“That is the very definition of arbitrary and capricious, not to mention cruel to the federal employees performing those essential services in our states, and the millions of residents relying on them."More information here.
