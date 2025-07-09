Wildfire season underway
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
|Photo courtesy South County Fire
The two large fires in central Oregon started Monday. Half of the large fires currently burning were caused by people.
Wildfires happen in urban areas as well. Fire departments urge people to trim shrubbery away from houses.
The fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and was 70% contained as of Monday morning. Firefighters initially deployed July 2, 2025 and were part of a strike team with firefighters from Skagit County Fire District 14, Sky Valley Fire, and Snohomish County Fire Districts 4 and 5.
