Wildfire season underway

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Photo courtesy South County Fire
Northwest Interagency Coordination Center reports that there are now six large fires burning in the Pacific Northwest – four in Washington and two in Oregon. 

The two large fires in central Oregon started Monday. Half of the large fires currently burning were caused by people.

Wildfires happen in urban areas as well. Fire departments urge people to trim shrubbery away from houses.

Three South County (Snohomish County) firefighters returned home this morning from deployment to the Apple Acres Fire burning northeast of Lake Chelan.

The fire has burned more than 3,000 acres and was 70% contained as of Monday morning. Firefighters initially deployed July 2, 2025 and were part of a strike team with firefighters from Skagit County Fire District 14, Sky Valley Fire, and Snohomish County Fire Districts 4 and 5. 


