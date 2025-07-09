Dr. Curtis Elko of the Washington Poison Center receives a 2025 Health Care Hero Award from the Puget Sound Business Journal

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Dr. Curtis Elko
On Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at the Puget Sound Business Journal's HealthCare Heroes Awards luncheon, Dr. Curtis Elko—a 30-year veteran of the Washington Poison Center—was one of 20 select individuals honored for their significant impact in health care and their support of patients and their families over the past year.

Dr. Elko, a Certified Poison Information Specialist, a clinical pharmacologist, and a professor at UW, has dedicated 30 years to Washington Poison Center.

"Please join us in celebrating Dr. Elko’s award, his accomplishments, and—most of all—his unwavering dedication to the health, safety, and well-being of everyone who calls Washington home.

As a Poison Center colleague perfectly summed up, “Dr. Curtis Elko gives 100% when it comes to the Poison Center and his students… He is totally focused in his concern for our patients, he has done a lot of research in toxicology, and created a program for pharmacy students to allow them access to gain more knowledge in the field. Dr. Elko always goes above and beyond for our patients, his coworkers, and our pharmacy students."


