Pups on Parade Saturday July 12, 2025 at Cromwell Park



Old Dog Haven (ODH) is holding its annual Pups on Parade at Cromwell Park on Saturday July 12, 2025 from 10am to 3pm. Old Dog Haven (ODH) is holding its annual Pups on Parade at Cromwell Park on Saturday July 12, 2025 from 10am to 3pm. 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133





Old Dog Haven is a small nonprofit group using a large network of foster homes to provide loving, safe homes for unadoptable senior dogs in need in western Washington.





When we have room and the means, we take these dogs into our homes. We care for them as members of the family in permanent foster homes and provide all needed veterinary care for as long as they have a good quality of life.

In addition, we assist rescues, shelters and owners in finding new homes for senior adoptable dogs through our website, social media and referrals.





Please join us in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park for a fun day of all things dog!





On Saturday, July 12, 2025 local dogs will be on parade at Cromwell Park as part of a large dog-centered event featuring contests, vendors, a walk, and other dog-related activities. All dogs are welcome.





Free admission. All proceeds go to support the 300 dogs in foster care.











