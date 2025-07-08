Ballyhoo Theatre presents Pippin, July 18-27, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Pippin, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson, is the story of a young man's coming-of-age journey, aided by a mysterious performance troupe and the troupe’s savvy Leading Player. 

Pippin is searching for his life’s purpose which, he believes, is the key to happiness, fulfillment, and an extraordinary life. Pippin is magical, poignant, and unforgettable.

Pippin is directed by Shileah Corey and choreographed by Alia Thomaier, with Max Chastain leading the orchestra. Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, July 18-27, 2025. 

For accessible sliding-scale ticketing and more information, including a parent guide (Pippin may not be suitable for younger audience members), please go to ballyhootheatre.org.

Purchase tickets here.

Ballyhoo Theatre is a non-profit 501c3 located on the Edmonds College campus 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036


