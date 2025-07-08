Hebrew Sunday School announces reopening after 5 year hiatus due to Covid
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
The school aims to reach children ages 4-12. The curriculum includes Alef Bet study, Jewish holiday literacy, and hand-on educational experiences.
“This program will offer a first taste of Jewish learning in a creative, joyful, hands-on and interesting way. We want to impart of a sense of tradition using the modern and innovative teaching techniques,” says school director Shimona, or better known as "Rebbetzin D". “This is going to be a Hebrew School that kids can’t wait to go to!”
"I have always dreamed for a place where my kids can feel community and form friendships with fellow Jewish kids, locally in Shoreline. This is so important. Hearing that Ckids Hebrew School is reopening makes me so happy!"- From a parent in the community.
"At Ckids Hebrew School, we are always looking for fresh ways to engage students and make Jewish education exciting and meaningful. This year, we have worked hard to assemble a comprehensive and engaging curriculum that will motivate your child to blossom. Using educational tools, such as theater, crafts, STEM, and filmmaking, this experience is bound to capture the attention of each student."- Shimona, Director of Ckids Hebrew School.
According to a number of studies, Jewish education is a proven factor in ensuring Jewish involvement and continuity. Chabad seeks sponsors to help subsidize tuition scholarships, to offer families who are unable to pay. “We seek to ensure that every single child has access to a high-quality Jewish education,” states, Rabbi Rabbi Sadya Davidoff, Executive Co-director.
The school welcomes every Jew, regardless of religious background or level of observance. This school does not require membership as a condition for enrollment. To inquire more and to begin registration, please call Shimona at 206-941-7037 during regular business hours, or visit ShorelineJewishCenter.org/CHS
