Herbs for the Pacific Northwest - Bruce Bennett at the Shoreline Library Wednesday July 9, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Shoreline Area News is proud to sponsor our Garden Guy Bruce Bennett in a presentation on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 from 6:30 - 7:30pm at the Shoreline Library.

Herbs for the Pacific Northwest

You can grow more herbs than you think in the PNW. Need herbs for sun, shade, containers AND indoors? 

How about herbs for the three main cuisines for the area? 

We can discuss them all.

Shoreline Library, July 9, 6:30 – 7:30pm
345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155


