Herbs for the Pacific Northwest - Bruce Bennett at the Shoreline Library Wednesday July 9, 2025
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Herbs for the Pacific Northwest
You can grow more herbs than you think in the PNW. Need herbs for sun, shade, containers AND indoors?
How about herbs for the three main cuisines for the area?
We can discuss them all.
Shoreline Library, July 9, 6:30 – 7:30pm
345 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
