Join ShoreLake Arts this Wednesday, July 9, 2025 for Concerts in the Park at Cromwell Park.









We're thrilled Jon Hyde Band and Full Life Crisis are bringing their original indie/power pop garage rock sounds to Shoreline. Free and open to the public. Music starts at 6:30pm