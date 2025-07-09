Kruckeberg receives Spotlight Award for Outdoor Spaces

Video "Nature without boundaries"

The City of Shoreline is proud and honored to share that the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in Shoreline received the Washington Recreation & Parks Association (WRPA) Spotlight Award for Outdoor Spaces (population under 100,000). This award celebrates outstanding achievement in outdoor areas with a recreational use component.

This award was partly earned due to the construction of the new Kruckeberg Boardwalk. The boardwalk was completed in August 2024 and was made possible by the voter-approved 2022 Parks Bond.



Shoreline staff worked closely with Kruckeberg staff and Directors to design a boardwalk that created an accessible path from the upper to the lower garden.









KBGF stewards over 2,000 plant species, offers educational and community programs, and operates a rare and native plant nursery. We are thankful to have such a beautiful garden in our City. Congratulations to all involved on this accomplishment!



This effort helped transform accessibility in the garden by allowing visitors on wheels—such as those using wheelchairs or scooters—to explore this incredible natural space. KBGF stewards over 2,000 plant species, offers educational and community programs, and operates a rare and native plant nursery. We are thankful to have such a beautiful garden in our City. Congratulations to all involved on this accomplishment!