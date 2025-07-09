What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 9 - 15
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From live music under the summer sky to global celebrations, soccer tournaments, a shredding event, local markets, and dog parades—Shoreline is packed with community-powered fun this week!
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
ShoreLake Arts Concerts in the Park
Wednesday, July 9
6:30 PM
Cromwell Park
Featuring: Jon Hyde + The Rallies, Original Indie and Pop-Rock Bands
ShoreLake Arts is excited to bring back a full summer lineup for our Concerts in the Park for 2025. Concerts are free and family-friendly. Bring a low-backed chair, picnic blanket, dinner, and enjoy the show.
City Of SHORELINE 2025 Mini World Cup Tournament and International Village
Saturday, July 12
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Park
Get ready to kick off the excitement ahead of the World Cup! Celebrate culture, community, and fun at the Vendor Village during the Shoreline Kids World Cup! Kick off the day with the Kids World Cup Opening Ceremony at 8:30 AM, then dive into the International Village from 10 AM–4 PM—featuring:
· Live performances from Double Dutch Divas & Reyes Gonzalez
· Cultural vendors & local art – Afriq Market, Ridgecrest Bookstore, Creative Faces & more
· International treats – Puddin Cakz + Lemonade, Orca Coffee, Mongolian cuisine & more
· Community orgs – Meet Seattle Somali Stars & African Youth Sports Academy
· Face painting, henna, and activities for all ages!
Come for the soccer, stay for the food, culture, and community celebration!
FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event
Saturday, July 12
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline
Don’t miss our FREE Annual E-Waste Recycling and Paper Shredding Event! Stop by Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline on Saturday, July 12th, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm (or until the truck is full) to shred your unneeded documents safely and offload your unwanted electronics responsibly. Maximum of two bankers boxes per vehicle. Canned food donations are appreciated.
Midsummer Market
Saturday, July 12
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting an outdoor craft fair! Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds. There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos. The proceeds from booth fees will support our social justice group's immigration and refugee support work.
Old Dog Haven - Pups on Parade
Saturday, July 12
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Cromwell Park
Please join us in Shoreline’s Cromwell Park for a fun day of all things dog! There will be food trucks, games and activities for you and your dogs, a fun costume contest and a new silent auction with hourly flash sale! All proceeds from this event will go to care for over 300 senior dogs in Old Dog Haven’s network of permanent foster homes.
10th Annual Multicultural Heritage Festival
Saturday, July 12
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shorewood High School
Come join us for a day filled with cultural performances, traditional food, and artisans showcasing their crafts from PNW & around the world. This event is a celebration of diversity and unity, bringing together different cultures under one roof at Shorewood HS. Experience the vibrant colors, rich sounds, and delicious flavors of various heritages. From dance performances to handmade crafts, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Don't miss out on this opportunity to immerse yourself in a melting pot of traditions! The main event begins at 6:00 pm sharp! Join us for incredible performances by the JHP band and other exciting showcases that will make this 10th anniversary celebration truly unforgettable.
