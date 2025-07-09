95 Years of Amusement celebrating Playland and the Aurora Speedway
Wednesday, July 9, 2025
Join the Shoreline Historical Museum and Golden Wheels Auto Racing Pathfinders on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 11AM to 3PM for a fun day of games, prizes and concessions reminiscent of Playland. Golden Wheels race car drivers will be on hand with some latter-day race cars from the Aurora Speedway!
Tickets for the concessions, games and raffles available here and on-site.
The Playland Amusement Park opened Memorial Day weekend in 1930. For 60 years, it provided thrilling rides, attractions, arcade games and delightful concessions for 100s of thousands of visitors. From the Big
Dipper, one of the highest roller coasters in the land, to the Laff Factory where Olaf the Giant Viking Mummy "lived," Playland had something for everyone.
Right next door to Playland was the famous Aurora Speedway, where race car drivers such as Shorty Templeman and Alan Heath got their start. The track originally opened as a dog racing venue in 1931.
After dog racing became illegal in 1933, the giant stadium and track became a speedway for midget racers as well as other types of cars.
For a short time it was known as the "Playland Stadium Speedway," but the owner of Playland did not like that! The name was changed to the Aurora Speedway.
Racing was temporarily halted during WWII, and the track became a venue for rodeos and other amusements. Racing resumed after the war, and operated until 1958.
Come and Celebrate the 95th Anniversary of Playland and the Aurora Speedway with fun and memories of our magnificent heritage!
Saturday, July 19, 2025 at the Shoreline Historical Museum, 18501 Linden Ave N in Shoreline. Parking across the street from the museum. 206-542-7111 or Shoreline Historical Museum for more info.
