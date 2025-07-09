95 Years of Amusement celebrating Playland and the Aurora Speedway

Come one, come all, and celebrate the 95th Anniversary of the Playland Amusement Park and its next-door neighbor, the Aurora Speedway!

Join the Shoreline Historical Museum and Golden Wheels Auto Racing Pathfinders on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 11AM to 3PM for a fun day of games, prizes and concessions reminiscent of Playland. Golden Wheels race car drivers will be on hand with some latter-day race cars from the Aurora Speedway!





For a short time it was known as the "Playland Stadium Speedway," but the owner of Playland did not like that! The name was changed to the Aurora Speedway.





Racing was temporarily halted during WWII, and the track became a venue for rodeos and other amusements. Racing resumed after the war, and operated until 1958.



