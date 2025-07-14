Where Does It Go? - Recology explains the details July 23, 2025 at the Shoreline Library

Monday, July 14, 2025

Where Does It Go?

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - 6:30-7:30pm
Shoreline Library

Cost: Free
For adults

Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home.

Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.

Please register here. Attendees will receive a free compost pail and a recycle bag, courtesy of the City of Shoreline and Recology. Supplies are limited.


