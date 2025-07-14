Where Does It Go? - Recology explains the details July 23, 2025 at the Shoreline Library
Monday, July 14, 2025
Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - 6:30-7:30pm
Shoreline Library
Cost: Free
For adults
Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home.
Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.
Please register here. Attendees will receive a free compost pail and a recycle bag, courtesy of the City of Shoreline and Recology. Supplies are limited.
