Where Does It Go? - Recology explains the details July 23, 2025 at the Shoreline Library

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - 6:30-7:30pm

Shoreline Library





Cost: Free

For adults

Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home.Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology Please register here . Attendees will receive a free compost pail and a recycle bag, courtesy of the City of Shoreline and Recology. Supplies are limited.