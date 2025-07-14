AG’s Office wins $8.2M in penalties and consumer restitution in trial against repeat scammer
Monday, July 14, 2025
SEATTLE — A Michigan-based scammer that has been deceiving businesses for years was ordered to pay more than $8.2 million in penalties and consumer restitution following a lawsuit brought by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.
Following trial against Labor Law Poster Service and two of its principals, King County Superior Court Judge Maureen McKee imposed a $7.4 million penalty and awarded $850,000 in consumer restitution, plus interest, to the Attorney General’s Office. The court also ordered the defendants to pay the state’s attorney fees.
