AG’s Office wins $8.2M in penalties and consumer restitution in trial against repeat scammer

Monday, July 14, 2025

Michigan defendants mailed nearly 600,000 deceptive solicitations for workplace posters to Washington businesses

SEATTLE — A Michigan-based scammer that has been deceiving businesses for years was ordered to pay more than $8.2 million in penalties and consumer restitution following a lawsuit brought by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

Following trial against Labor Law Poster Service and two of its principals, King County Superior Court Judge Maureen McKee imposed a $7.4 million penalty and awarded $850,000 in consumer restitution, plus interest, to the Attorney General’s Office. The court also ordered the defendants to pay the state’s attorney fees.



