July 'Concerts in the Park' from ShoreLake Arts

Monday, July 14, 2025



July 16th - 7:00PM One Love Bridge
@ Swingin’ Summers Eve

July 26th - 3:30PM Shakespeare in the Park
Youth Theater
Last Leaf Productions

Picnic Boxes include chips, Cookie and a drink.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap, BLT, Caesar Salad or Chicken Caesar are options.
Choose “Order As Soon As Possible”. Orders with the ShorelakeArts logo, will be delivered to the park day of event.

