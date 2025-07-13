Low-Cost Naturopathic Medical Appointments at the Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays

Senior–level students from Bastyr offer full services every Tuesday from 8:30am to 10:30am with Supervising Doctor Kris Somol, ND.



Many patients come to Bastyr because they have tried conventional approaches to their health concerns and it hasn’t worked. Others are looking for a more holistic and natural approach to their health care.





Bastyr focuses on treating the root cause of disease, helping patients of all ages address short-term and chronic conditions.





Appointments are 45 minutes long.



