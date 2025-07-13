Low-Cost Naturopathic Medical Appointments at the Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays
Sunday, July 13, 2025
Many patients come to Bastyr because they have tried conventional approaches to their health concerns and it hasn’t worked. Others are looking for a more holistic and natural approach to their health care.
Bastyr focuses on treating the root cause of disease, helping patients of all ages address short-term and chronic conditions.
Appointments are 45 minutes long.
NOTE - Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of your appointment to qualify for a refund.
- DAY: Tuesdays
- TIME: 8:30 am–10:30 am
- COST – Senior Center Members: $17 Non-members: $25
- LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
- 206-365-1536
