Low-Cost Naturopathic Medical Appointments at the Shoreline LFP Senior Activity Center on Tuesdays

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Senior–level students from Bastyr offer full services every Tuesday from 8:30am to 10:30am with Supervising Doctor Kris Somol, ND.

Many patients come to Bastyr because they have tried conventional approaches to their health concerns and it hasn’t worked. Others are looking for a more holistic and natural approach to their health care. 

Bastyr focuses on treating the root cause of disease, helping patients of all ages address short-term and chronic conditions.

Appointments are 45 minutes long.

NOTE - Cancellations must be made 24 hours in advance of your appointment to qualify for a refund.
  • DAY: Tuesdays
  • TIME: 8:30 am–10:30 am
  • COST – Senior Center Members: $17 Non-members: $25
  • LOCATION - Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
  • REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 
    • 206-365-1536

Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
