Implementation of Fircrest master development plan takes down trees along 15th NE
Sunday, July 13, 2025
|Clearcutting along 15th NE on Fircrest property
Photo by Seattle Poppy
Fircrest School Master Development projects are underway, including improvements to roads inside the complex.
Required frontage improvements along 15th NE made it necessary to remove a number of mature evergreens. They will be replaced 1:1 by new trees.
|Existing lanes inside Fircrest will be improved
Photo by Seattle Poppy
Roads inside the property will also be improved. The immediate project includes construction of a new, 120-bed skilled nursing facility, which was authorized by the Washington State Legislature.
The facility would be overseen by DDA and provide critical services for residents at the Residential Habilitation Center.
A notice was placed on every tree before it was cut. The names listed are project managers for Kiewit Corporation.
