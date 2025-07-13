Shoreline June 2025 Real Estate Market Overview

June 2025 saw 45 closed sales in Shoreline, up from 35 in May and up 9.8% year-over-year compared to 41 in June 2024. This marks a welcome boost in market activity as summer begins.





Year-to-date, however, the market still trails last year’s pace: 203 sales so far in 2025, down 10.2% from 226 during the same period in 2024. Despite the stronger June, the overall volume reflects a softer first half of the year.





Median Sale Price



The median price rose to $880,000, a 12% increase month-over-month from $785,000, and 10% higher year-over-year than $800,000 in June 2024.





Year-to-date, the median price is $850,000, just below 2024’s YTD median of $851,750, showing relative pricing stability despite fewer transactions.





Price per Square Foot



In contrast to the rising median price, the average price per square foot declined to $504, down 15% from May’s $595, and 3.3% lower than June 2024’s $521.





Year-to-date, price per square foot sits at $535, which is up from $515 at this time last year. This suggests that while larger or higher-priced homes drove June’s median up, buyers may still be getting more space for their dollar overall.



Days on Market





Homes took longer to sell in June, averaging 18 days on market, compared to just 8 in May, and up 80% from 10 days in June 2024.





Year-to-date, the average is 26 days, only slightly better than 27 days YTD in 2024, indicating a fairly consistent market tempo despite month-to-month fluctuations.





Summary





June 2025 brought a welcome rebound in activity with sales up and the median price rising sharply to $880,000, the highest monthly median this year so far. However, the decline in price per square foot and rise in days on market suggest buyers remain value-conscious and are taking more time to make decisions.





While YTD sales are still below 2024, home values have remained resilient, and price per square foot has improved overall. The Shoreline market appears to show renewed momentum even as buyers continue to navigate affordability and market shifts carefully.





