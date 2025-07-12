Juniors League softball All Star team wins state championship and heads to Regionals in Arizona
Saturday, July 12, 2025
They sealed the deal in a hot double header out of the loser bracket on Saturday July 12, 2025 and beat South Hill 11-9 game one, and then 10-0 in game two!
They are now headed to Regionals in Tucson, AZ!
"Their state tournament was a masterpiece, well done ladies! Shoreline/LFP and Seattle are all proud of you! Now go represent WASHINGTON state and show them who you are!"
