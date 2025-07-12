Juniors League softball All Star team wins state championship and heads to Regionals in Arizona

Congratulations to Juniors softball All Star team, Washington State Juniors Softball CHAMPIONS!





They sealed the deal in a hot double header out of the loser bracket on Saturday July 12, 2025 and beat South Hill 11-9 game one, and then 10-0 in game two!





They are now headed to Regionals in Tucson, AZ!





"Their state tournament was a masterpiece, well done ladies! Shoreline/LFP and Seattle are all proud of you! Now go represent WASHINGTON state and show them who you are!"



