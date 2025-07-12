Juniors League softball All Star team wins state championship and heads to Regionals in Arizona

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Congratulations to Juniors softball All Star team, Washington State Juniors Softball CHAMPIONS! 

They sealed the deal in a hot double header out of the loser bracket on Saturday July 12, 2025 and beat South Hill 11-9 game one, and then 10-0 in game two! 

They are now headed to Regionals in Tucson, AZ! 

"Their state tournament was a masterpiece, well done ladies! Shoreline/LFP and Seattle are all proud of you! Now go represent WASHINGTON state and show them who you are!"

Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  