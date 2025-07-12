Local students make the Spring 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College
Saturday, July 12, 2025
NORTHFIELD, Minn. (July 11, 2025) - The following local students made the Spring 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.
Seattle, WA
- Graham Barwick, Biology, Thomas Barwick and Danielle Lavallee
- Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp
Shoreline, WA
- Joy Brandenstein, Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan
- Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery
Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks.
95 percent of recent graduates are employed, in graduate school, or engaged in full-time service work. St. Olaf is committed to meeting the demonstrated financial needs of every student with 99 percent of students receiving scholarships or grants.
Grounded in a Lutheran tradition, St. Olaf students and faculty come from a wide range of religious traditions, including those who do not claim any faith tradition.
