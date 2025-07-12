Local students make the Spring 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College



NORTHFIELD, Minn. (July 11, 2025) - The following local students made the Spring 2025 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence and have earned a GPA of 3.75 or above and completed at least three credits for that semester.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJOR (if listed), PARENTS (if listed)





Seattle, WA

Graham Barwick , Biology, Thomas Barwick and Danielle Lavallee

, Biology, Thomas Barwick and Danielle Lavallee Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp





Shoreline, WA

Joy Brandenstein , Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan

, Film and Media Studies, Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery





