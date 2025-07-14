Trans Artist and Advocate Paul von Bex completes residency at RB Saltwater Park
Monday, July 14, 2025
|Paul von Bex
Website: www.paulvonbex.com
This marks the sixth year for the program, inviting artists to create new work and engage with the public in a scenic and historically rich setting overlooking the Salish Sea.
Paul identifies as queer, trans, polyamorous, BIPOC, trans-racially adopted, and chronically ill. A believer in art for social justice, Paul feels a calling to resist oppression.
Paul's key goal was to expand from a heavily-digital practice to a more 'earthbound' medium, with the potential for digital enhancements.
Having faced limitations due to marginalization and nearly a decade of chronic health struggles, Paul considers themselves a “re-emerging” artist despite extensive education, experience, and previous grants/awards.
Paul's work can be found on Instagram.
The Saltwater Park Artist Residency program, now in its sixth year, invites artists to reside at the Cottage at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park for six weeks to create art, engage with the public, and draw inspiration from the park's unique environment. Applicants for future years can contact the Shoreline Public Art Program.
Their artistic journey includes recognition in video production early on, film showcases at numerous festivals like Black Lily Film & Music Festival, and receiving the Best Animation award at Diamond Screen for their papercut animation.
