'We the People' gathering in Mountlake Terrace July 4, 2025

“We the People” in Mountlake Terrace Friday, July 4, 2025 from 3:00 – 4:30pm





This is the only protest scheduled locally for the 4th of July





Other events:





Every Sunday in July - Shoreline / Edmonds border at 205th and Aurora 1-2pm





"Good Trouble Lives On" events on Thursday July 17, 2025 from 4:30 - 6pm

Shoreline at 175th and Aurora / Midvale

Lake Forest Park at Bothell / Ballinger

Lynnwood Hwy 99 / 196th SW in Lynnwood

Kenmore 4-6pm

Edmonds Civic Center Playfield 5:30 - 7:30pm



Hosted by Democracy in Action (MLT/Lynnwood/Edmonds/Brier) This peaceful gathering is about showing up for justice, inclusion, and the basic rights enshrined in our Constitution—free speech, equal protection, and the idea that power comes from the people. It’s not a protest against our country—it’s an act of love for it, especially in a moment when core democratic principles are under threat.We’ll be holding signs, waving flags, and reminding each other that patriotism isn’t just fireworks and barbecues. It’s standing up for dignity, for truth, and for each other—especially when it’s hard.--Dustin DeKoekkoek