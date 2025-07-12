Safety Day July 12, 2025 with Lake Forest Park Police Department



Get Ready for an All-New, Action-Packed Safety Day with the Get Ready for an All-New, Action-Packed Safety Day with the Lake Forest Park Police Department



We’re shaking things up this year, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the fun!





Safety Day is back and better than ever — packed with everything you know and love plus some brand-new surprises you’ll have to see to believe.







Free helmets & life jackets

Fan favorites like the bounce house & Noodle Wash!

Bigger, better bike safety course

Live music & awesome new sponsors

Mystery attractions (we're keeping them secret... for now!)

Tons of fun from our amazing community partners



Safety Day 2025 is shaping up to be our best one yet, and we can’t wait to see you there!





