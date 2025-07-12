Safety Day July 12, 2025 with Lake Forest Park Police Department

Wednesday, July 2, 2025


Get Ready for an All-New, Action-Packed Safety Day with the Lake Forest Park Police Department!

Saturday July 12, 2025, 10am to 12pm in front of Lake Forest Park City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155

We’re shaking things up this year, and you won’t want to miss a moment of the fun! 

Safety Day is back and better than ever — packed with everything you know and love plus some brand-new surprises you’ll have to see to believe.

What to Expect:
Free helmets & life jackets
Fan favorites like the bounce house & Noodle Wash!
Bigger, better bike safety course
Live music & awesome new sponsors
Mystery attractions (we're keeping them secret... for now!)
Tons of fun from our amazing community partners

Safety Day 2025 is shaping up to be our best one yet, and we can’t wait to see you there!


