What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – July 2 - 8
Wednesday, July 2, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
From a hometown neighborhood 4th of July kiddie parade and karaoke nights to hula dancing by the beach and disaster prep with veterans, Shoreline is full of fun, connection, and community this week!
Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
KARAOKE NIGHT at Darrell's
Thursday, July 3
8:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Darrell's Tavern
First Thursday every month at 8 PM. 21+ KARAOKE NIGHT – NO COVER!
Highland Terrace 4th of July Kiddie Parade
Friday, July 4
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Meet at 2nd NW and 159th at 11 AM on the 4th
We have been doing this fun, very old-fashioned little parade for years. The kids are pulled, pushed or drive themselves around the block a few times and then we stop to share some refreshments. There are always surprises, too. Cookies and juice contributions are encouraged.
Heroes Café-Shoreline
Tuesday, July 8
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Seattle Scottish Rite Center
Coffee and Pastries will be available at 9:00 am with Lunch provided by Crista Senior Living at 11:15 am. A Veteran program will start at 10:00 am with a Formal Opening, Flag Salute, POW/MIA Flag Placement and July Birthdays Acknowledged. Join us for a BBQ lunch and conversations on Disaster Preparation with a Panel of Experts. We are due for a big shake and extreme Heat events are occurring annually. A Limited supply of home emergency kits will be available from Home Depot. Veterans, Family, Friends and the Community are Welcome. Heroes Café-Shoreline is the largest gathering of Veterans on a monthly basis in King County. Unique among Veteran Organizations is that there is nothing to join, You Just Show Up!
Noon Concerts - Halau Hula O Napualani
Tuesday, July 8
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
Join us July 8th for a Pacific Island Dance performance by Halau Hula O Napualani at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.
Family Friendly Karaoke in the Park
Tuesday, July 8
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Cromwell Park
Come to Cromwell Park each Tuesday this summer and sing your heart out. Karaoke is free and open to everyone. This is a FREE family friendly event.
