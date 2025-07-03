Communi-trees: A Free Tree for You, a Greener Shoreline for All
Thursday, July 3, 2025
Why trees? Trees clean our air and water, provide shade, reduce stress, and make neighborhoods more beautiful. Communi-trees helps grow a healthier, greener Shoreline.
Communi-trees participants receive:
- A free tree, watering bag, and mulch
- Tree planting and care training
- Planting help (based on volunteer availability)
- Tree care reminders
Schedule a free, optional site visit now at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees for personalized advice—and if you do, you can request more than one tree!
Applications close on August 31st. Apply at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees
Please know that supplies are limited. Not all applicants may receive a tree.
