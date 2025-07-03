Communi-trees: A Free Tree for You, a Greener Shoreline for All

Thursday, July 3, 2025

Free trees in Shoreline
Shoreline residents, businesses, schools, and churches can get free trees through Communi-trees, the City’s tree giveaway and planting program.

Why trees? Trees clean our air and water, provide shade, reduce stress, and make neighborhoods more beautiful. Communi-trees helps grow a healthier, greener Shoreline.

Communi-trees participants receive: 
  • A free tree, watering bag, and mulch 
  • Tree planting and care training 
  • Planting help (based on volunteer availability) 
  • Tree care reminders
Want help picking the right tree? 
Schedule a free, optional site visit now at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees for personalized advice—and if you do, you can request more than one tree!

Starting July 15 – apply for your free tree! Don’t miss out on this tree-mendous opportunity!

Applications close on August 31st. Apply at ShorelineWA.gov/Communitrees

Please know that supplies are limited. Not all applicants may receive a tree.


