For the Birds: Why You Find Feathers

By Christine Southwick

There are only six types of feathers







These are the feathers that we see when birds are flying—long feathers on the wings that propel these fabulous entities forward toward their destinations, be it short distances or from pole to pole.



The feathers that we find are almost always the flight feathers. Why is that true?



Because they are large enough for us to notice them.



And because many are brightly colored and we simply don’t want to ignore them.



We want to identify them, to learn from which bird they came. We are tantalized by them. Feathers allow birds to fly, which most have us have aspired to at some time in our lives.









Small white tail feathers found on the ground are likely from our local Dark-eyed Juncos.



Birds replace all their feathers yearly because feathers wear out from use, from sun exposure, storms, from dealing with vegetation. This replacing of feathers is called molting.



Feathers are made from keratin, the same protein as fingernails, and once a feather grows to its appropriate size, it is dead, just like hair.





All feathers need to be replaced to stay functional for warmth, cooling, resisting rain, and for optimal flying. This molt usually takes place in spring to late spring, with some species exceptions.





Most warblers and some others, like American Goldfinches, have an extra molt called the alternate molt which creates those striking breeding plumages.





Red-shafted Northern Flicker tail feathers--woodpecker feathers are stiff

and have a pointed end to help them prop against tree trunks



Molt proceeds in symmetrical steps to enable flying even while in the process of molting. This sequential process, well documented, is one of the best ways to age birds. When a bird is molting it loses matching feathers on each wing so that the bird can still fly. People looking up will see what looks like holes in the wings.



Because molting requires a huge amount of energy to grow and replace the lost feathers, breeding birds will delay their molt until they are through feeding their offspring.



So look and watch our local crows: Crows flying right now with “holes” in their wings didn’t breed this year. The crows that are raising young won’t molt until July/August So when you see crows with “holes” in their wings in August, you can bet that they have raised young this year.



And the last obvious view of crow molts is a time when their neck feathers have dropped, and it looks like someone strangled them.



Found a feather and want to ID it?



Go to:





