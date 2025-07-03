Make a Super Sock Puppet and Tabletop Stage July 7, 2025 at the Richmond Beach Library



Make a Super Sock Puppet and Tabletop Stage

Monday July 7, 2025 at 11am







Please register. Accompanying adults do not need to register.

At 10 minutes past the start time, unfilled spaces will be given away to those who may be waiting.



The event is full, but you can register for the wait list.

Under the instruction of puppeteer Cheryl Hadley, make a colorful fuzzy puppet with working mouth, plus small cardboard stage to decorate and take home. All tools and materials provided.Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.Ages 6 and older, ages 6 to 7 with adult.