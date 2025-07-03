Make a Super Sock Puppet and Tabletop Stage July 7, 2025 at the Richmond Beach Library

Thursday, July 3, 2025


Make a Super Sock Puppet and Tabletop Stage
Monday July 7, 2025 at 11am

Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Avenue NW, Shoreline WA 98177

Under the instruction of puppeteer Cheryl Hadley, make a colorful fuzzy puppet with working mouth, plus small cardboard stage to decorate and take home. All tools and materials provided.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Richmond Beach Library.

Ages 6 and older, ages 6 to 7 with adult.

The event is full, but you can register for the wait list.
  • Please register. Accompanying adults do not need to register.
  • At 10 minutes past the start time, unfilled spaces will be given away to those who may be waiting.


