New paramedics John Clark, Hans Hurn and Tess Parkhouse Congratulations to our three new paramedics at Shoreline Fire! Congratulations to our three new paramedics at Shoreline Fire!





They completed 10 months of training down at Harborview Medical Center.





They are completing their training back in Shoreline and start shift very soon.





Welcome back John Clark, Hans Hurn and Tess Parkhouse!





(They look much more relaxed than they have the last few months!)





--Shoreline Fire