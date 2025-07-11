"United, we stand - Divided, we fall."
With the ongoing erosion of Constitutional protections, rejection of core democratic principles, and burdening of future generations with massive debt, there are a lot of reasons to stand up and make your voice heard.
Join with others from around the area this Sunday to say no to assaults by masked ICE agents, military troops in our cities, deportations in violation of court orders, trillions added to the national debt for billionaire tax cuts, looming loss of health care, veterans services, layoffs, price increases, and more.
"Social Justice Sundays" sign-waving events organized by Shoreline-based Everyday Activists continue at the intersection of Aurora Ave N and N 205th St. (the Shoreline-Edmonds line), every Sunday in July, 1-2pm.
"The events this month have the theme, "United, we stand. Divided, we fall."
Shelf-stable food and toiletry donations for Hopelink will be accepted at these events. Bring a sign or just yourself, but let your voice be heard.
Also in July, a special national day of action sign-waving march dubbed "Good Trouble Lives On" is planned for Thursday, July 17, 2025 at Shoreline's Park at Town Center, Aurora Ave N and N 175th St, 4:30-6pm. More info at mobilize.us.
