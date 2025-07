Parkwood Neighborhood 'Best in Shoreline' Pet Show July 13, 2025

Is your dog more “good boy” than a show dog? Does your cat strut like she owns the block? Or maybe your guinea pig has a flair for fashion? Then “Best in Shoreline” is definitely their kind of scene.

Most Ridiculously Good Looking

Most Fashionable

Best Kid Pet Handler

Best Exotic Pet

Most Freespirited

Best Trained

Best Trick

All pets (and their people) are welcome, no fancy tricks or flawless grooming required.Categories include:Come for the pets, stay for the popsicles, prizes, and pure joy of watching animals be their weird, wonderful selves. Judges will be Shoreline local pet lovers.Location: Twin Ponds Park – 16501 1st Ave NE, Shoreline Starts at 3pm – We'll kick things off with kids’ activities and icy treats, then roll right into the pet parade.Pro tip: Seating is limited, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair and settle in.Ready to register your four-legged (or no-legged) friend?This isn’t a competition, it’s a celebration of the lovable chaos our pets bring to our lives. So grab your leash, your snacks, and your sassy little furball and come hang out with your fellow Shoreline animal lovers on Sunday.