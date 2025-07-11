LFP residents invited to serve on Pro and Con Committees for Public Safety Levy Lid Lift

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park The City of Lake Forest Park invites residents to serve on the “Pro” and “Con” committees that will write the official statements in favor of and against a proposed six-year Public Safety Levy Lid Lift. The City of Lake Forest Park invites residents to serve on the “Pro” and “Con” committees that will write the official statements in favor of and against a proposed six-year Public Safety Levy Lid Lift.





The City Council plans to decide on July 10, 2025, whether to place the measure on the November 4, 2025, general-election ballot.





For a current draft of the proposal, please refer to the agenda packet here: July 10, 2025 Regular Meeting Packet.





Under RCW 29A.32.280, each committee may have up to three voting members and any number of non-voting advisors; all members must be registered voters living in Lake Forest Park.





If appointed, members will collaborate to draft a 200-word statement supporting or opposing the levy and may later prepare a 75-word rebuttal after reviewing the opposing side’s submission. King County Elections deadlines require the final statements to be submitted no later than August 15, 2025.





Residents interested in participating should email City Clerk Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov by 5:00pm on Thursday, July 17, 2025. Please include your name, residential address, phone number, and indicate whether you want to serve on the Pro or Con committee.





The City Council will appoint committee members at its meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025, and their names will be sent to King County Elections by August 5, 2025.





For additional information, contact Matt McLean at mmclean@cityoflfp.gov or 206-368-5440.





Thank you for helping provide Lake Forest Park voters with balanced and informative perspectives on this important public-safety measure.