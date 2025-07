Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire deployed a crew of three "Brush 165" to the Western Pines Fire in Lincoln County in eastern Washington (see map) near Spokane.





Wildfires in Washington as of 7-10-2025

In addition, two lieutenants are deployed as the Incident Management Team on the Pomas Fire in the Entiat Ranger District north of Wenatchee in central Washington.





They left Shoreline Wednesday evening July 9, 2025, and drove through the night, arriving at the fire base camp at 3am. Thursday morning, they were on the fire.