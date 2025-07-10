A work party under the canopy of Twin Ponds North - July 12, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Work Party Under The Canopy
 Of Twin Ponds North
 
On Saturday, July 12th, from 9:30- 12:30
 
We will be weeding and mulching and maybe watering as well.
 
Please Come and Join the Fun.
 
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the north parking lot.
 
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
 
Please share this post with others in the community.
 
~ It Takes A Community To Restore The Land ~


